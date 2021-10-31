Crystal Palace player Zaha critical of Instagram over racism

The Ivory Coast international posted screenshots on Instagram of racist abuse he had received by direct messages following the Premier League match that saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a foul on the forward.

“This message isn’t for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it’s disgusting or about me getting sympathy," Zaha wrote. “I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!