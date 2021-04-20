CSX 1Q profit dips 8% but railroad sees economy growing

The freight railroad's revenue declined 1% to $2.81 billion in the period, which matched forecasts. Volume was up about 1% over last year's first quarter, but revenue fell across automotive, chemical and coal shipments.

CSX said its expenses increased 2% to $1.71 billion in the quarter as it spent more on salaries and materials as it dealt with severe winter weather.

CSX shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. They slipped about 1.7% in after-market trading following the release of the earnings report.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX