Cuban family finds welcome, refugee status in distant Serbia

Mirjana Milenkovski, who works in Serbia for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, said just 3,700 people have formally applied for asylum in the country since 2008, while 212 have received it.

Among them are seven Cubans, including Gonzales, her husband, Yordelis Pimienta, and their 11-year-old daughter, Islena Danay Pimienta.

They are a “very good example of integration," Milenkovski said. “This is one of the greatest success stories that we have here.”

Even as Serbians have emigrated in large numbers for more prosperous countries, Gonzales said her family is happy with its new life.

Gonzales said the family left Cuba because of both political problems and lack of opportunities.

Though Cuba resembles a Caribbean paradise to outsiders, life there is difficult and the system does not “favor the people at all. It rather limits them,” Gonzales said.

Once in Serbia, the family stayed in a center for asylum-seekers before being granted refugee status in 2019. UNHCR and Serbian authorities helped the couple find jobs in Lajkovac and move there.

Settled in a small apartment, Gonzales works at a nearby butcher shop and her husband at construction sites in the area. She didn’t even seem to miss the Caribbean sunshine on a cold, windy day in late November.

“What I like most about this country is that you see all the seasons: spring, summer, autumn and winter," Gonzales said.

Unfamiliar with the ways of life in Europe, the Cuban family initially worried whether they would find acceptance. Gonzales said they faced no rejection or racism though “people do stare at you, but it’s like out of curiosity.”

They have managed to make friends and socialize despite long hours at work — and Gonzales also has taken accounting and Serbian language classes.

“We have our friends and we enjoy each other’s company or birthday parties....We get along with everyone,” she said. “Everyone knows that we are ‘the Cubans.’”

Unused to newcomers and astonished that someone actually moved from Cuba to their drab-looking town of several thousand people, some locals have visited the butcher's shop only to see Gonzales, or “Belka,” as she is nicknamed here.

"They want to know if the weather in Cuba is nice and if she would take them there," said Gonzales' employer, Dragana Isailovic.

Caption Belquis Gonzales works at a butcher shop in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Belquis Gonzales talks with customer at a butcher shop in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Belquis Gonzales, right, talks with colleague at a butcher shop in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Belquis Gonzales works at a butcher shop in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A view of main street in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Belquis Gonzales enters the building she now lives with her family in the small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Belquis Gonzales, left, speaks with her 11-year-old daughter Islena Danay Pimienta in the family's home in a small Serbian town of Lajkovac, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Credit: Darko Vojinovic