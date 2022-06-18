Cubs' Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves

Justin Steele (2-5) got his first win since his season debut April 9 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Kyle Wright (7-4) gave up five runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings.

Rafael Ortega homered and Alfonso Rivas and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Cubs.

Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II had a pair of hits for the Braves. Atlanta hasn't lost a season series against the Cubs since 2017 and needs to win Sunday to split this year.

The Cubs extended their lead to 3-0 on Acuña’s throwing error on Willson Contreras’ single to right field in the second. They made it 4-0 on Jason Heyward’s double that bounced away from Duvall in left in the third.

Duvall homered in the fifth. The Braves lead the NL in homers but have just one in two games against Chicago.

Austin Riley’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly pulled Atlanta within 4-2 in the fifth. Heyward made a sliding catch on Marcell Ozuna's flyball to right for the third out.

TRANSACTIONS

Braves: RHP Jacob Webb was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett after he was designated for assignment Thursday.

Cubs: OF Clint Frazier accepted an assignment at Triple-A Iowa after he was designated for assignment June 10.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Frank Schwindel (low back strain) went on the 10-day injured list. He exited in the second inning Friday after running to first on a groundout. Schwindel had a similar injury during spring training that needed three days of rest, manager David Ross said. INF Alfonso Rivas was recalled from Iowa to replace Schwindel. ... 2B David Bote (left shoulder surgery) resumed his rehab assignment with Iowa that was paused because of dizziness.

UP NEXT

RHP Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.81 ERA) will start for the Braves against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 4.95) Sunday in the series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, hugs his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, hugs his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center, scores on a two-run single by Jonathan Villar as Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras waits for the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center, scores on a two-run single by Jonathan Villar as Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras waits for the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, left, arrives at second base after hitting a double as Chicago Cubs second baseman Andrelton Simmons misses a catch during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, left, arrives at second base after hitting a double as Chicago Cubs second baseman Andrelton Simmons misses a catch during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh