Cubs' Marcus Stroman commits MLB's 1st pitch-clock violation

Stroman took a long look at rookie Brice Turang leading off second base with no outs and Christian Yelich batting at Wrigley Field. Just as Stroman turned his attention back to Yelich, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich. Stroman didn't argue.

Cubs-Brewers was the fourth of 15 opening day games to begin Thursday. Early tilts pitting Giants vs. Yankees and Braves vs. Nationals made it into the late innings without any violations.