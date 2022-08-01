Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

Since her election in 2018, Evette has spent many months traveling the state, meeting with businesses and promoting their relationships with South Carolina’s technical training schools. Both she and the governor say keeping them strong is key to the state’s manufacturing economy.

Cunningham also points to the diverse experiences of his running mate. Casey's military service, legal savvy and the fact that she's a woman make her the right fit for where he'd like to take the state, he said.

“Tally is the best person for the job, period,” Cunningham told AP. “And the fact that she’s a woman brings that perspective to the ticket, especially in light of everything that’s gone on with Gov. McMaster’s attack on our freedoms and his assault on women’s rights. It makes it that much more personal for Tally.”

The Republican-dominated Legislature is on track to make abortions even harder to get in South Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling affirming a constitutional right to the procedure.

While abortion-rights groups challenge the state's current law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but includes some exceptions, a special legislative committee advanced a proposal last week to ban almost all abortions, except when the mother's life is at risk.

McMaster, who has said he would "immediately" work with those lawmakers, said last week that the six-week ban includes "good exceptions" and is "quite reasonable."

“If there are other steps, if there are other things that they believe should be done after thorough examination, then I'd like to hear about it,” McMaster said.

Cunningham has called for legislators to hold off on debating the measure this fall until after the November election.

Casey was South Carolina's first female fighter pilot, enlisting with the state's Air National Guard's 157th Fighter Squadron in 1996 and attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. She has nearly 1,500 hours in the F-16, more than 100 of them in combat, and has received numerous service-related awards.

Casey has also been an attorney for more than two decades, most of that at Wyche P.A. in Columbia, where she was elected chair in 2017 and focuses on commercial litigation, products liability, insurance and aerospace law. The graduate of Princeton University and the University of Virginia School of Law has also been a federal law clerk.

Like Cunningham, Casey is significantly younger than McMaster, who at 75 is the state's oldest governor, and whose age the Democrat has said is too advanced to adequately represent South Carolinians.

"He's been in politics literally longer than I’ve been alive, and you look at where that’s gotten us,” Cunningham said. “What Tally offers is much-needed change, and it’ll be a refreshing take on politics.”

Cunningham has proposed an age cap of 72 for South Carolina officeholders — a shift that would require voters to approve a constitutional change. He's signaled openness to a similar federal age limit, which would apply to 82-year-old House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and 79-year-old President Joe Biden.

FILE - South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor Joe Cunningham holds a news conference to say he would veto any further restrictions on abortion if he becomes governor on June 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Last month Cunningham, proposed not only term limits but also age limits for officeholders, saying it was time to end America's "geriatric oligarchy" of politicians who are staying "in office way past their prime."

Gov. Henry McMaster, right, smiles as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, left, signs her paperwork to run again on a ticket with the governor on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster and Evette are the first candidates to file for reelection on a ticket in South Carolina, which previously elected its two top officeholders separately.

Gov. Henry McMaster, left looks on as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, right, speaks with reporters after signing her paperwork to run again on a ticket with the governor on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster and Evette are the first candidates to file for reelection on a ticket in South Carolina, which previously elected its two top officeholders separately.