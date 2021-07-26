Cuomo questions neutrality of AG investigators

Kim also was a senior figure in the U.S. attorney’s office during its investigation of corruption in Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” economic development program. A Cuomo ally, the former head of the State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute was convicted.

The chair of the New York Assembly's judiciary committee, Charles Lavine, wrote a letter to Cuomo last week warning his office to stop disparaging the investigators, saying it had the potential to send a “chilling signal to any potential witnesses.”

Cuomo was said to have been scheduled to meet two weekends ago with James' investigators. His spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, has declined to say whether that meeting took place.

Cuomo, who has denied allegations he inappropriately touched female aides and other women, said he is “eager” for New Yorkers to get the facts of what happened.

“And I think when they hear the actual facts of what happened and how the situation has been handled, I think they’re going to be shocked, shocked," he said.

Separately, another team of lawyers working for the state Assembly is investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo. James' report is expected to play a critical role in the Assembly's impeachment inquiry.

Cuomo, James and Lavine are all Democrats.