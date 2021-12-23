Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, to break ground on a new arena for the NHL's New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track's main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.

The trooper, a member of Cuomo's security detail, told James' investigators that Cuomo's conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”

James' report said that although the trooper was upset by Cuomo's unwanted touching, she did not feel she could do anything about it.

“I’m a trooper, newly assigned to the travel team. Do I want to make waves? No,” she said, according to the report. “I’ve heard horror stories about people getting kicked off the detail or transferred over like little things. ... I had no plans to report it.”

The trooper told James’ investigators that what happened at Belmont Park was just one of many instances of Cuomo’s “flirtatious” and “creepy” behavior toward her.

One time, in an elevator, he traced his finger from her neck to her back, she said. Another time, he asked to kiss her in the driveway outside his Mount Kisco home, she said.

“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely?” she told investigators.

The Nassau County investigation was limited to the encounter at Belmont Park, which is on the county's border with New York City. Authorities in other parts of the state have been looking into other allegations in James' report.

In October, the Albany County sheriff's office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Cuomo, but a week later the district attorney asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence.

The D.A. said that the sheriff's one-page criminal complaint, based on allegations from a woman who said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast at the governor's mansion in late 2020, was “potentially defective."

At the prosecutor's request, a court delayed Cuomo's scheduled arraignment until Jan. 7.