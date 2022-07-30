Cup Series welcomes Russian driver's return to racing

It wasn't enough to convince AlphaTauri to re-sign Kvyat and he settled for a second-tier job with the European-based Alpine Team.

Now, like other former F1 drivers, Kvyat seems to have found a new home on American soil.

He thanked NASCAR for opening its arms after he was spurned by FIA, and he hopes to follow in the footsteps of other international drivers who have made successful transitions from Europe.

Romain Grosjean posted two runner-up finishes on Indy's road course last year, his rookie IndyCar season. Two-time world champ Fernando Alonso nearly won the Indianapolis 500 in his debut year, and Juan Pablo Montoya won one of his two 500s and two Cup races after leaving F1.

Kvyat might not be at that level yet. But he's paired with Loris Hezemans, a 25-year-old Dutchman, on Team Hezeberg. Hezemans qualified 34th for the first European-based Cup team.

And Kvyat has already recognized some of the distinct challenges American racers face.

“In Formula One, it's a bit different. The sponsors, they choose you and they pay you — I always get paid," he said. “Here, you have to acquire your own people and I'm ready to acquire more people behind me."

Kvyat's team would appreciate a schedule expansion courtesy of additional sponsorship money. IndyCars could be an option, too.

But, for now, Kvyat is content with competing in as many races as possible this season, finding a full-time ride in the future and avoiding any more long layoffs.

“I'm very open-minded to perhaps do a full season here one day, maybe next year," he said. "But I need to get up to speed on the ovals, try oval racing and of course want to be competitive. I don't want to come to just drive. I want to be competitive. It means me being in the right place, getting the right experience, being in the right car.”

