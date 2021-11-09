Curry scores 50 points to go with 10 assists in Warriors win

Curry notched his 10th career 50-point game and already had 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting by halftime with five 3-pointers.

He wound up 14 for 28 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throws as the Warriors won their fifth straight. They are holding opponents to 95.8 points during the unbeaten stretch.

Trae Young had 28 points and nine assists in Atlanta's fourth straight loss and sixth in seven.

Jordan Poole added 16 points and Andrew Wiggins 13 for Golden State (9-1) in the second game of a back-to-back, the Warriors' first time playing on consecutive nights so far this season.

The Warriors fell behind 55-40 in the second but got within 65-61 at halftime before their decisive third.

LITTLE G

Hawks coach Nate McMillan is thrilled for Gary Payton II, son of McMillan's old teammate Gary Payton on the Seattle SuperSonics.

McMillan recalls the younger Payton always hanging out at Sonics headquarters.

“Little G. I just remember when he was running around the court with a ball and following his pops,” McMillan said. "To see him grow, he’s worked himself into this league and he has earned a right to have spot on a roster and he’s contributing. He’s playing great basketball.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Hawks had a three-game winning streak against the Warriors snapped and lost for the 10th time in the last 12 on Golden State's home floor. ... Atlanta dropped to 1-6 on the road and has lost its last five road games. ... The Hawks' 18 turnovers led to 23 Warriors points.

Warriors: Warriors assistant Mike Brown wasn’t feeling well and didn't attend the game. ... Golden State is 9-1 for the first time since starting 10-1 in 2018-19. ... Veteran Andre Iguodala was back after a break to rest his sore left hip Sunday night against Houston. He played in his 1,200th career game, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players at that mark. ... F Otto Porter Jr. was out to protect a left foot injury. “He’s obviously been banged up for the last couple years, so this is all part of maintenance and making sure we’re handling things the right way,” coach Steve Kerr said. "He should be good to go Wednesday, and it makes sense to give him tonight off, but we’ll see. He’s been fine. He’s in a really good place but yeah, we’ve got to be smart especially in the early part of the season.”

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night before Chicago visits Friday to wrap up an eight-game homestand that matches a franchise record.

