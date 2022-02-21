Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

He missed his final 3-point attempt that would have allowed him to surpass Davis. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

The All-Star Game's return to Cleveland was expected to be James' night. He is the Cavaliers franchise's greatest player, having led them to their only NBA championship in 2016.

Instead, he was upstaged by Curry, who was born in the same Akron hospital.

Curry finished 16 of 27 beyond the arc — sometimes well, well behind it. He launched a few from the All-Star 2022 logo near midcourt, running backward without even waiting to watch one go in.

He smiled when he was booed during pregame introductions, Cleveland fans not forgiving him for helping Golden State beat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18.

But the fans were enjoying his show too much to keep going as the game went on, though the boos returned when he was presented the MVP award.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives down the court during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives down the court during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a break on the bench during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a break on the bench during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Golden State Warriors' Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Golden State Warriors' Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he points to the bench after hitting another three-point shot during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he points to the bench after hitting another three-point shot during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tries for a steal during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tries for a steal during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Former NBA greats Dennis Rodman, left, and Michael Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest players during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Former NBA greats Dennis Rodman, left, and Michael Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest players during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a reverse dink during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a reverse dink during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to celebrities in the front row as he plays in the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to celebrities in the front row as he plays in the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Bill Murray, left, and Lil Wayne watch from court side during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Bill Murray, left, and Lil Wayne watch from court side during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa