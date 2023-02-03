Customs agents discover dolphin skull at Detroit airport

BreakingNews
Dayton man indicted in deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that agents found the skull last week when they conducted a routine x-ray scan of the luggage, which had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit. The scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags.

According to the CBP, importing or exporting marine mammals is prohibited. The skull was turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators.

