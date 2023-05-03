CVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts outlook after buying spree

After closing the deals, CVS Health said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.70 per share for the year. That’s down 20 cents on both ends of the range from a forecast it debuted in November and reaffirmed in February.

It’s also short of the $8.76 Wall Street had been projecting, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

CVS Health runs a drugstore chain with nearly 10,000 locations. It manages prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers, and it provides coverage for more than 25 million people through its Aetna arm.

The company's total revenue jumped 11% to $85.3 billion in the first quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $2.20 per share.

Analysts predicted earnings of $2.09 per share on $80.79 billion in revenue.

CVS Health Corp. also said Wednesday that operating income fell nearly 3% to $3.45 billion in the quarter due to another write-down from its Omnicare long-term care business. CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said last fall that the company was exploring strategic alternatives for that business.

Shares of CVS Health, Woonsocket, Rhode Island, slipped nearly 2% before the opening bell Wednesday.