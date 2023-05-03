CVS chops 2023 forecast after strong first quarter

The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.70 per share for the year. That’s down 20 cents on both ends of the range from a forecast it debuted in November and reaffirmed in February, and short of the $8.76 Wall Street had been projecting, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings totaled $2.20 per share, on $85.3 billion in total revenue.