BreakingNews
TODAY: Wright-Patt Medical Center ‘town hall’ to discuss new patient portal
X

CVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts forecast after buying spree

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
CVS Health beat first-quarter expectations as revenue grew from all parts of its business, but the health care giant chopped its 2023 earnings forecast after closing a pair of multi-billion dollar deals

CVS Health beat first-quarter expectations as revenue grew from all parts of its business, but the health care giant chopped 2023 earnings projections after closing a pair of multi-billion dollar deals that will push it deeper into providing care.

The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.70 per share for the year. That’s down 20 cents on both ends of the range from a forecast it debuted in November and reaffirmed in February.

It's also short of the $8.76 Wall Street had been projecting, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

CVS Health said Tuesday that it completed a roughly $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care provider Oak Health that it had announced in February. It also closed an approximately $8 billion deal to buy home health care provider Signify Health in March.

CVS Health leaders have said that home health and primary care are two strategic areas where the company planned to deploy capita and grow.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings totaled $2.20 per share, on $85.3 billion in total revenue.

Analysts predicted earnings of $2.09 per share on $80.79 billion in revenue.

Company shares slipped less than 1% before the opening bell Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda
2
Zelenskyy seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit
3
Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia
4
Germany, Italy clamp down on Italian mob with raids, arrests
5
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top