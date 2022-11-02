CVS Health tops 3Q expectations, raises 2022 forecast again

Adjusted earnings, which don't count one-time items like the settlement, totaled $2.09 per share.

Analysts expected, on average, adjusted earnings of $2 per share on $76.74 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $8.55 to $8.65 per share for the year, a higher and narrower forecast than it made in August.

FactSet says analysts predict, on average, earnings of $8.55 per share.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, climbed nearly 2% before the opening bell.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy