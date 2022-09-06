CVS to buy home health-care provider Signify for $8 billion

CVS will also scoop up Caravan Health, which Signify agreed to buy earlier this year. Caravan works with accountable-care organizations, which are groups of hospitals, doctors and other providers who serve Medicare patients.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and a vote of Signify shareholders. CVS said private equity funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, which owns about 60% of Signify stock, have agreed to vote their shares for the deal.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the first half of next year.

CVS said executives would discuss the transaction in a call with analysts on Tuesday.