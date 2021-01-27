Cyber cops in 9 nations team up to disrupt dangerous malware

The malicious software was delivered to computers in infected email attachments containing Word documents.

“A variety of different lures were used to trick unsuspecting users into opening these malicious attachments,” Dutch prosecutors said in a statement. “In the past, EMOTET email campaigns have also been presented as invoices, shipping notices and information about COVID-19.”

Europol said law enforcement agencies teamed up to take down the criminal infrastructure from the inside.

“The infected machines of victims have been redirected towards this law enforcement-controlled infrastructure,” the agency said. “This is a unique and new approach to effectively disrupt the activities of the facilitators of cybercrime.”

The operation was not the first time that cybercrime fighters have infiltrated illicit computer operations, In 2017, police shut down the world's leading "darknet" marketplace — then Dutch police quietly seized a second bazaar to amass intelligence on illicit drug merchants and buyers.