Cyclone weakens in central Mozambique, but flooding a threat

The eye of the storm passed over Beira before dawn on Saturday, having already brought heavy rains to Zambezia province and its capital, Quelimane. The cyclone lost force after making landfall but took out electricity and communications infrastructure in Beira, a city of roughly a half-million people, and surrounding areas.

“The Vodacom network registered a temporary interruption … cutting off communication for users in the whole of the city of Beira and in certain districts of the province of Sofala,” Vodacom said in a statement.

Electric company EDM said it had turned off power as a precautionary measure after water got into a substation in Beira, local outlet Carta de Mocambique reported.

“Looking from here in the distance you can see all around roof-sheets missing here and there,” Beira resident Ben Van Wyk said. “But the mayor (Daviz Simango) has been a master of preparation. The whole of Beira put sandbags on their roofs yesterday,” as municipal authorities turned a blind eye to taking sand from the beach.

Eloise is the second cyclone to hit central Mozambique this season, after Chalane in December. But since Idai, “people now know what a cyclone is and they take it seriously," Van Wyk said.