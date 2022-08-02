dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cyprus announces first detected monkeypox case

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
The Cyprus Health Ministry says a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation's first confirmed monkeypox case

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Health Ministry said Tuesday that a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation’s first confirmed monkeypox case.

The ministry said the case was detected after the man underwent a laboratory test at the Cypriot capital’s General Hospital. It said the individual has a history of travel abroad and has exhibited “clinical symptoms compatible the monkeypox disease.”

The patient has been admitted to a specially modified ward at Nicosia General Hospital for treatment of monkeypox cases.

In Other News
1
World's toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean
2
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2
3
Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions
4
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
5
Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top