Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

Cyprus is a European Union member, but only the southern, Greek Cypriot part enjoys full membership benefits.

Many of those arriving migrants are Syrians. Michael said that a quarter of the 7,000 migrants who applied for asylum last year hailed from Syria.

The Interior Ministry official said Cyprus, with a population of approximately 900,000, can't cope with the steady stream of migrant arrivals. He said that Turkey was behind an orchestrated campaign “to alter Cyprus' demographic character” by sending migrants to Cyprus.

Michael claimed that interviews with a number of migrants have indicated that many where “forced” by Turkish authorities to come to Cyprus.

Most arriving migrants are single males who are vetted with international law enforcement agencies to discern if they have any links with extremist groups. Michael said at the most recent count, seven individuals suspected of such links were being detained at a different, more secure camp.

Cyprus wants the EU to enact a “fairer" redistribution of migrants arriving to front-line states, enforce a deal with Turkey to keep migrants within its borders and for the bloc to conclude repatriation agreements with third countries.