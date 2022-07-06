Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid COVID-19 surge

The government said Wednesday the infection spike is in line with a global trend that's mainly owed to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry figures, 19,503 people tested positive from a total of 147,623 samples between June 25 to July 5 out of a population of approximately 916,000. The numbers don't include the approximately 250,000 people in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethically divided island nation.