Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

Nouris said 15,000 migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected can’t be deported from Cyprus because of the lack of any EU send-back agreements with their countries.

Cyprus this week signed a 27.5 million euro ($31.8 million) deal with Israel for the installation of a camera system to monitor the 180-kilometer long buffer zone.

The Cypriot government claims that Turkey systematically forwards asylum-seekers to the Mediterranean island’s Turkish Cypriot north so that they pressure the island's southern, U.N.-recognized government.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north. Decades of reunification talks have got nowhere.

