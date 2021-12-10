Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

The development comes amid Turkey’s warnings that it would “never allow” anyone to carry out an “unauthorized” gas search in waters it claims partly fall under its control.

Cyprus' ethnic split occurred in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at a union with Greece. Turkey doesn't recognize Cypriot statehood but instead recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island's northern third — the only country to do so.

Ankara insists Cyprus' internationally recognized government seated in the south is “acting unilaterally” in exploiting offshore gas reserves and ignores the rights of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the region's hydrocarbon potential.

To drive the point home, Turkey has dispatched numerous warship-escorted drill and survey ships to carry out exploratory drilling inside Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. It also claims some 40% of that zone either lies inside its continental shelf or belongs to Turkish Cypriots.

The Cypriot government says Turkey's claims aren't recognized by international law.

Cyprus also has licensed seven of its 13 offshore drilling areas to a consortium made up of France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni, which is expected to resume its own drilling in the first half of next year after a nearly two-year delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilides, Cyprus' energy minister, said ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum aren't “troubled" by Turkey's threats and the deal is proof of that. She said the Cypriot government would carry on with its drilling program in line with international law.

Caption Cyprus' Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, centre, talks after signing a deal for a second exploration license with Qatar Energy International Upstream and Exploration Manager Ali Al-Mana and ExxonMobil Managing Director Varnavas Theodossiou at the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum augmented their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus after signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey claims partly as its own. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, center, talks with Qatar Energy International Upstream and Exploration Manager Ali Al-Mana after signing a deal for a second exploration license, at the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum augmented their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus after signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey claims partly as its own. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, right, and ExxonMobil Managing Director Varnavas Theodossiou shake hands after signing a deal for a second exploration license, at the presidential palace in Capitl Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum augmented their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus after signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey claims partly as its own. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, center, shakes hands with Qatar Energy International Upstream and Exploration Manager Ali Al-Mana, right, and ExxonMobil Managing Director Varnavas Theodossiou after signing a deal for a second exploration license, at the presidential palace in Capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum augmented their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus after signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey claims partly as its own. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias