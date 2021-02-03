Cyprus Orthodox Church to restore historic homes amid outcry

“This act to demolish the homes was truly unacceptable. It genuinely saddens us whenever a piece of our cultural heritage is lost," Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said.

Public anger at the demolition was evident in social media posts, with many labeling the action a “crime.”

Yiorkadjis said the demolition was unlawful because municipal authorities neither granted permission nor had the church submitted such a request.

Cyprus' Interior Ministry said in a statement that even if the homes were deemed unsafe, the owner should first proceed with work to buttress their structural integrity following official approval, which in this case wasn't done. The ministry said 7,000 structures have been designated as protected historic sites around the country and that the government provides owners financial support for their restoration.

Attorney General George Savvides said he would look into matter to determine if there's a potential legal course of action that may be pursued.

A police officer passes with a bicycle by row of partially demolished houses dating from the start of the previous century, next to an under-construction cathedral on the grounds of the headquarters of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Church in the medieval core of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The move by the Church to start demolishing the houses which were legally protected from destruction because of their historical value stirred up a public outcry and has prompted government authorities to ask that they be restored to their original state. The paper on the fence read in Greek 'Shame'. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias