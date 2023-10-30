BreakingNews
Miamisburg motel ‘significant threat’ to public safety, should be shut down, demolished, city says

Cyprus prepares for a potential migrant influx due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Authorities say Cyprus is doubling the existing 1,153-person capacity of its main migrant reception camp as the island nation prepares for potentially a large influx of people if the crisis in neighboring Israel and Gaza escalates
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is doubling the existing 1,153-person capacity of its main migrant reception camp as the island nation prepares for potentially a large influx of people if the crisis in neighboring Israel and Gaza escalates, authorities said Monday.

The Pournara reception camp — on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia — will see an increase in staffing to adequately provide needed care to new arrivals and expedite asylum application processing, Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in a statement.

Authorities have evaluated different venues where migrants could be accommodated if arrivals exceed the capacity of the center and would immediately ask the European Union to dispatch more personnel to help process asylum applications, the statement said.

Nearly 200 migrants arrived in Cyprus aboard four separate boats on Saturday alone, likely setting sail from Lebanon which is 108 miles (174 kilometers) from the country's eastern coastline - reported state broadcaster CyBC.

According to the most recent official statistics, migrant arrivals by boat in August and September more than tripled from the same period last year.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

In Other News
1
Live updates | Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza...
2
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive...
3
Nikki Haley formally enters her home-state primary as a new poll...
4
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in...
5
St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top