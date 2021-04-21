Cyprus president in Athens before Geneva talks

The Geneva talks will be attended by representatives of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, the three guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — and the United Nations. They come after a hiatus of more than three years in negotiations aiming to resolve the island’s decades-long division.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades described the Geneva meeting as an “important ... new effort” that would allow U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to gauge whether there is enough common ground to restart formal peace talks.