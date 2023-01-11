Cyprus to require COVID-19 tests for all arrivals from China

Hans Kluge said that assessment was based on the information WHO had received from China. He said more detailed and regular information was needed from the country to monitor the evolving situation.

Several countries have imposed COVID-19 testing requirements on travelers from China.

Cyprus has seen a roughly 1% increase in the coronavirus infection rate over the last two weeks, from 4.86% during Dec. 23-Dec. 29 to 5.81% during Dec. 30-Jan 5, according to Health Ministry figures.

A tender process will be launched to select a company that will be tasked with collecting and analyzing waste matter from the island nation’s two airports as well as aircraft to check for any potential ailments that could be carried from abroad.