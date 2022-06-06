Cyprus to UN: Turkey seeks full control of breakaway north

Turkish Cypriots declared independence in the island nation’s northern third nearly a decade after Turkey invaded in 1974 following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriots' independence. Numerous rounds of U.N.-facilitated talks over nearly a half century to reunify Cyprus as a federation composed of Greek and Turkish speaking sectors have led nowhere.

Turkish Cypriots fault a Greek Cypriot denial to equitably share power in a federated Cyprus. Greek Cypriots fear a Turkish Cypriot insistence for Turkish military intervention rights, a permanent Turkish troop presence and veto power for the minority Turkish Cypriots.

Citing the failed peace talks, Ankara and hardline Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar say the only feasible way now to break the deadlock is an accord based on two sovereign states — something that Greek Cypriots reject as formalizing permanent partition of the Mediterranean island.

Many Turkish Cypriots are up in arms over the financial agreement, about 240 million euros worth of grants and loans this year, or about a third of annual revenues.

Although the north has always been dependent on Turkish economic aid, the peace group United Cyprus Now says this deal compels Turkish Cypriots to introduce measures curbing freedom of speech, making it easier for Turkish citizens to buy up property and cedes more power to religious authorities.

“These measures constitute a direct threat to the will, identity, culture, way of life and heritage of Turkish Cypriots,” the group said.

The leader of the leftist opposition Republican Turkish Party Tufan Erhurman called the deal a “protocol for the abandonment of the will” of Turkish Cypriots to govern themselves.