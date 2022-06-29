Czech brewer Budvar again increases net profit amid pandemic

The brewer has expanded in recent years to produce more than 2 million hectoliters (52.8 million gallons) of beer annually. That investment helped it react to changes in the markets during the pandemic.

A recent suggestion by the TOP 09 conservative party, a member of the ruling coalition, that Budvar might be privatized because it is not the role of the state to brew beer received mostly negative responses. The government has not discussed the issue yet.

Budvar and Anheuser-Busch have been in a trademark dispute over the Budweiser brand since 1906. Anheuser-Busch joined AB InBev in 2008.

Budvar holds exclusive rights to sell Budweiser beer in most major European markets, including Germany. But in the United Kingdom, both Budvar and AB InBev can sell Budweiser after a court ruled that consumers can tell the difference between the two. AB InBev is significantly bigger.