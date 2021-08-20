Czech film festival to honor Michael Caine, Ethan Hawke

Actor Johnny Depp will present two movies he produced: “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan” and “Minamata."

Depp's planned presence at Karlovy Vary and a decision by the The San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain to award the actor its highest honor in September have been criticized by British domestic abuse charities.

Last year, Depp lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling the allegations were “substantially correct.”

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through Aug. 28 under strict conditions for the visitors, who must cover their face with a quality respirator. They also need to be vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The festival’s grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.