Czech government approves $2.7-billion plan to acquire 246 armoured vehicles from Sweden

According to the website of BAE Systems Hägglunds, there are currently 15 variants of the CV90 in service in seven countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Czech authorities also announced they would negotiate with the German government over a possible deal to acquire German-made Leopard 2A8 tanks.

The Czech military has been using modernized versions of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks and will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as compensation after they gave Ukraine dozens of T-72 tanks.

The Czech have been also negotiating with the U.S. side to acquire 24 F-35 fighter jets but no deal has yet been approved.