Czech PM views Serbia's mass vaccination campaign

“It is of utmost importance for us to get as many safe vaccines as possible,” Babis said. “We should abandon politics and talk about people's health, because the (virus) situation in the Czech Republic is not good.”

The Czech Republic, a country of 10 million, has recorded over 1 million infections and seen more than 17,600 confirmed virus deaths.

Serbia so far has vaccinated more than half a million people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The populist Serbian leadership has cultivated close ties with China and Russia, which are both vying for influence in the strategically important southwestern European region.

Brnabic said the country's experience with all three vaccines has been “excellent.”

Babis's visit included a tour of a mass inoculation center in Belgrade. Officials have announced a new round of mass vaccinations with the expected arrival later Wednesday of 500,000 more doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The Czech Health Ministry has announced that a Moderna vaccine delivery scheduled for Monday will be delayed one week and that only half of the expected dozes, 44,000, will arrive.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis speaks during a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Babis is on a one-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

