Czech Republic to end mandatory COVID testing this month

The seven-day infection rate grew to 2,483 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, up from 2,318 the previous day, as part of a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization has only been slightly increasing in recent days, reaching 2,653 on Tuesday, still far less that more than 7,000 in early December. Around 200 people have been in intensive care units, a stable number for the last two weeks.

Less than 1,000 people died of COVID-19 in January compared to almost 3,000 in December and 2,500 in November.

The Czech Republic has registered 37,281 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.

The nation of 10.5 million has 6.8 million people fully vaccinated and 3.8 million who have received a booster shot.

