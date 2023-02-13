Czech soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

“Live your life, Jakub,” the club added.

Getafe also posted a message on Twitter, saying: “Our utmost respect and unconditional support to our player Jakub Jankto."

The Czech national team said “nothing is changing for us."

The Premier League responded to Jankto's video with a comment saying: "We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone."

Jankto has a 3-year-old son, David, with his partner Marketa. Their relationship ended in 2021.

While women’s soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players, it's still rare for professional male players to come out publicly as gay.

Josh Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia, became the only openly gay player in a top men's league when he came out in 2021.

Last year, Jake Daniels of English second-division club Blackpool became the first active male professional soccer player in Britain to publicly say he's gay.

