Czechs in chaos with political infighting amid virus surge

The current state of emergency will expire on Sunday night after 132 days. The government can use other legal options to reimpose some measures but not all of them.

“We will immediately apply all those remaining options we have,” Health Minister Jan Blatny said. “(But) they're not as effective” as powers under the state of emergency.

As a result, bars, restaurants and cafes can possibly reopen Monday while the night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than two people will be canceled.

The end of the state of emergency might also limit use of military medical personnel in civilian hospitals, and firefighters helping distribute protective gear and other equipment across the country.

The government is scheduled to discuss the crisis later Friday and meet the heads of 14 regional governments who could declare a state of danger in their region to be able to reimpose some restrictions.

Some of the regional leaders suggested they would like ask the government to declare the state of emergency again.

If they do so “the government would likely agree to do it,” Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told the Czech public television on Friday.

Such a step would likely face a legal challenge.

Meanwhile on Friday, almost 600 police officers were deployed to enforce a complete lockdown of the three hardest-hit counties on the border with Germany and Poland, to help contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus initially identified in Britain.

The area's residents are barred from leaving and outsiders cannot travel there, with certain exceptions such as for work.

Local hospitals have reached their limits and COVID-19 patients have to be transported to hospitals in other parts of the Czech Republic.

Of the 120 patients in one of the hospitals in Cheb, 90 currently have COVID-19, and it cannot admit more, hospital director Martin Krusina told The Associated Press.

About 25 people die each month on average in his clinic, but it was 87 in January, he said.

In reaction to the surge across the border, Germany decided to temporarily reinstate border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria on Sunday due to their high number of variant coronavirus cases.

The Czech Republic, a nation of 10.7 million, has had more than 1 million confirmed cases, with 17,902 deaths

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, its rate of 915 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks is the second worst in the EU after Portugal.

The day-to-day increase of cases in the Czech Republic was 8,916 on Thursday, a number similar to that recorded in neighboring Germany whose population is more than eight times as big.

Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek contributed to this report.

Policemen check documents of a driver near the city of Sokolov, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Almost 600 police officers were deployed to enforce a complete lockdown of the three hardest-hit counties on the border with Germany and Poland to help contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus found in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, healthcare workers move a COVID-19 patient to the Motol hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. The hospital in Prague has admitted five patients in serious condition from other hospitals that were overrun due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reaching a milestone of one million confirmed cases, the battle against the pandemic is far from over in the Czech Republic. Amid warnings by experts against new contagious virus variants, one of the hardest hit European countries has been trying to avoid the mistakes of the past when soaring infections almost caused the collapse of the struggling health system. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, FILE) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

