AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally

The imminent federal charge against David DePape, 42, comes days after police say he broke into the Pelosi's home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader's 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.

Federal prosecutors will charge DePape with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.