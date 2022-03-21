Daddy Yankee says he's retiring: 'I see the finish line'

In the summer, he will launch “La Última Vuelta" (which means the last lap or the last round,) a 41-date tour kicking off August 10 in Portland, Oregon that will take him across the U.S., Canada and Latin America, ending on December 2 in Mexico City.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Friday, while the general sale begins on March 30.

“I always worked not to fail you, not to look for any problems, with a lot of discipline, to be able to inspire children to be leaders, to dream of growth, to not think about limitations, and to work for their families and their people,” said the singer known as the “King of Reggaeton.”

“In the neighborhoods where we grew up, most of us wanted to be drug dealers. Today, I go down to the barrios and small villages and most of them want to be singers. That means a lot to me.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to his fans, his colleagues, producers, broadcast media and press, “and especially you, who have been with me from the underground, from the roots, from the beginning of reggaeton.”

___

Online: www.daddyyankee.com.