Daily infections in Czech Republic close to record levels

Almost 6.2 million people in the nation of 10.7 million have been fully vaccinated. That's below an average among the European Union nations.

The steep rise in new cases has been followed by a rise in patients needing hospitalization. A total of 3,295 patients with COVID-19 were treated in hospitals on Tuesday. That's almost double the figure since the beginning of November.

The Czech Republic has been one of the hardest hit of the European Union’s 27 countries in the pandemic. The country has seen almost 1.84 million confirmed coronavirus infections and 31,229 deaths, 368 of them recorded in November.

Authorities said all medical personnel in hospitals, nursing and pensioner homes will have to get tested on a weekly basis if they’re not vaccinated. All foreigners living legally in the country will be offered vaccination free of charge, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

Babis said more measures will be approved by his Cabinet on Friday, but didn't give details. However, he ruled out a strict lockdown.

