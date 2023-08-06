Daimler Truck finance chief dies in "tragic incident," company says

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday
Nation & World
51 minutes ago
X

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday.

Jochen Goetz, 52, died Saturday, according to a company statement that didn't specify what happened to him.

Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

The company said Sunday he was "decisively responsible for the successful spin-off" in 2021 of Daimler's truck division, which is the world's largest maker of trucks, from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally," said a statement from Martin Daum, chairman of the company's board of management, of which Goetz was also a member.

In Other News
1
The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change...
2
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female...
3
Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South...
4
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson...
5
Ukraine replaces Soviet hammer and sickle with trident on towering Kyiv...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top