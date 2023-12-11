Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory

The Eagles (10-3) lost three fumbles and didn't score an offensive touchdown as quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had the first fumble, lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

While the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker with an extra NFC East victory, the Eagles would take the division title on subsequent tiebreakers if they win their remaining four games.

Aubrey became the first kicker with two of at least 59 yards in the same game, connecting from 60 yards late in the first quarter. His 59-yarder in the third allowed Aubrey to surpass Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker, who each had a pair from at least 58 yards.

The 28-year-old rookie added a 45-yarder in the fourth and another from 50 in the final two minutes, extending his NFL record for perfection to start a career.

With Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calling plays from the sideline just four days after an emergency appendectomy, Prescott had a career-best seventh consecutive game with at least two TD passes.

The Dallas offense bogged down after Prescott's first-half TD passes, but two big completions for first downs to tight end Jake Ferguson, including a hurdling effort early in the fourth quarter, led to Aubrey's last two field goals.

The Cowboys were cruising when Prescott lost control of the ball while being sacked by Fletcher Cox in the third quarter, and Carter picked up the loose ball and ran untouched to get the Eagles within 24-13.

Down two touchdowns late in the third, Philadelphia couldn't convert on fourth-and-8 from the Dallas 30-yard line. Stephen Gilmore made the open-field tackle on DeVonta Smith, who later had the third lost fumble for Philadelphia, ending any realistic hopes of a rally.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup had the scoring catches for Dallas, and Rico Dowdle had a 1-yard plunge that was originally called short but overturned when the Cowboys challenged.

Prescott was 24 of 39 for 271 yards, and the Cowboys limited Hurts to 197 yards passing and 30 rushing.

INJURIES

Eagles S Reed Blankenship was ruled out with a concussion after leaving the game in the first half. ... Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins was helped off the field with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Eagles: At Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18. The Seahawks' loss at San Francisco means Philadelphia won't face a team with a winning record in its final four games.

Cowboys: At Buffalo next Sunday in the first of consecutive road matchups with AFC East playoff contenders. The second is division-leading Miami.

