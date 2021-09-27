Dallas Fed's Kaplan to leave in wake of trading disclosures

Kaplan's planned resignation follows a similar announcement earlier Monday by Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed. The two officials' financial disclosures sparked criticism from government watchdogs after they revealed extensive stock trading in 2020, when the Fed was spending trillions of dollars stabilizing financial markets and boosting the economy. Because of their trading, the two officials could potentially have profited from the Fed's actions.

Though the investments by Rosengren and Kaplan were permitted under the Fed’s rules, they raised at least the appearance of conflicts of interest, which Fed policy discourages.