Dallas' Noltemy is named Los Angeles Philharmonic president

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Noltemy, a veteran of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently president of the Dallas Symphony, will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in July, the west coast orchestra announced Wednesday.

Noltemy will help guide the search for a successor to music director Gustavo Dudamel, who said last year he will depart LA after the 2025-26 season to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.