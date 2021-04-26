Dallas Opera launches online subscription streaming service

“We’re able to give people an insight to their personal lives,” Derrer said.

David Lomelí, a tenor who is the company’s artistic consultant and the newly appointed chief artistic officer of the Santa Fe Opera, said about 300 hours of content will be available at the start.

“We want to address a lot of the backstage, a lot of the fandom experience,” he said. “What we’re planning to do is a lot of original for the digital stage commissions, either miniseries or recitals or music-making sessions that were exclusively directed for the screen.”

The Dallas Opera model takes a different approach than Metropolitan Opera on Demand, an online subscription streaming service of video and audio of past performances, and the Vienna State Opera, which launched a daily stream of an opera or ballet performance.

“We wanted to try something new and we wanted to be able to host it in a way that allows us to take the content that we already had and then allow different categories for future content programing, as well,” Derrer said.