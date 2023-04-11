Dana Nemcova, leading Czech anti-communist, dies at 89

Its signatories braved persecution from the regime, exercising what Havel dubbed ″the power of the powerless.″

Nemcova, the mother of seven and a psychologist by profession, was among them.

In 1979, she spent six months in detention before receiving a two-year suspended sentence for subversion of the republic. She was banned from practicing as a psychologist and only allowed to take menial jobs, such as cleaning.

Nemcova and her husband, Jiri Nemec, turned their apartment in Prague into one of the centers of anti-communist resistance, but had to face repeated interrogations and raids.

She once said that signing the charter was a means for her to “maintain identity and dignity."

Nemcova also co-founded the Committee for the Defense of the Unjustly Persecuted, which supported those facing oppression by the state, from police harassment to unjust prosecution.

After the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution led by Havel, Nemcova served as a lawmaker in the parliament of Czechoslovakia until 1992. She later chaired the board of the Olga Havel Foundation established by Havel's first wife, which focuses on helping disabled and abandoned people, as well as those facing discrimination.

In the 1990s, she established an information center for refugees and a migration center, working especially with those fleeing the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

In 1998, she was awarded a state honor by Havel, who was by then president.

“Dana Nemcova was an extraordinary person, brave and deeply human who with her persistent and consistent defense of human rights contributed significantly to our freedom and democracy,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.