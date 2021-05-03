Dancer Jacques d'Amboise dead at 86

He also famously appeared in Hollywood films like “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” But his real love was for ballet, where he was known for iconic roles like Balanchine's “Apollo” and the Gershwin-scored “Who Cares?”

“Jacques was a life force.” said Weinstein, who worked for some 40 years with d'Amboise, meeting him as a student at SUNY Purchase. "Jacques knew first-hand the joy and transformative power that the arts can bring to the lives of children and he dedicated the last 45 years to ensuring that every child has access to quality arts education. His impact is immeasurable and everlasting.”

D'Amboise founded National Dance Institute In 1976, while still a principal dancer with NYCB. The institute says it has reached over two million children over the years.

He was a Kennedy Center honoree and a MacArthur Genius, and received numerous awards including the National Medal of Arts and the NYC Mayor’s Award of Honor for Arts & Culture.

