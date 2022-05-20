Dane sentenced to die in Nigeria for killing wife, daughter

“There is also evidence that there was a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect,” prosecutors with the Lagos state government said. It was during one of their fights that he killed the two, the court heard.

His wife, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, was 37 and his daughter, Petra Nielsen, was 3 1/2-years-old when they were killed on April 5, 2018, according to court documents.

Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder and, according to the government-run Nigerian news agency, told the court last year that he found his wife and daughter lying lifeless on the floor after waking up one morning.

Judge Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, however, held that prosecutors were able to prove the “compelling” evidence against Nielsen.

The Danish embassy in Nigeria could not be reached for comment on Nielsen's death sentence but legal experts believe there is still a chance he might not be executed.

"The reality is that the condemned inmates are never executed,” said Effiong.