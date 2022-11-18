Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY

A car carrying a TV news crew reporting on the storm got stuck early Friday and had to be pushed out of the snow by onlookers, WGRZ reporter Alexandra Rios said on Twitter.

"Our car got stuck after our 4:30a live shot," Rios tweeted. "Then, at one point about 6 people gathered together to help us out." She said they told her that Buffalo residents "always come together when someone is in need."

Administrators canceled Friday classes for students in Buffalo and throughout the county. Amtrak stations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew closed Thursday and will stay closed Friday, The Buffalo News reported, while numerous flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled.

Also ahead of the storm, the NFL announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday.

The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, as they are scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of snow in northern New York on the eastern edge of Lake Ontario, and in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.

Credit: Christopher Millette Credit: Christopher Millette

Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee

Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee

Credit: Christopher Millette Credit: Christopher Millette

Credit: Christopher Millette Credit: Christopher Millette

Credit: DON CAMPBELL Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee