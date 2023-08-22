Danish defense minister swaps places with economy minister days after donation of F-16s to Ukraine

The defense and economy ministers in Denmark’s centrist government have swapped places

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
X

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense and economy ministers in Denmark’s centrist government swapped places Tuesday, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Danish lawmakers for providing Kyiv with F-16 warplanes.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen who is also deputy prime minister in Denmark's three-party coalition and head of the Liberal Party, became economy minister. Troels Lund Poulsen who acted as defense minister while Ellemann-Jensen was on a five-month leave of absence for health reasons, now takes over full-time at the defense ministry.

Ellemann-Jensen told a news conference that he took the decision to swap places after returning to office Aug. 1 but only announced it Tuesday following the Zelenskyy visit.

Lund Poulsen was considered the architect behind the donation of the F-16 to Ukraine and was at helm in May, when Denmark announced it will invest some 143 billion kroner ($21 billion) in the country's defense over the next decade.

The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, a long-awaited announcement that Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country's forces, embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.

Ellemann-Jensen has apologized for misinforming parliament over a rushed Israeli arms deal to replace Denmark’s howitzers that were donated to Ukraine in January.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block...
2
Stock market today: World markets, Wall St futures rise ahead of...
3
A major wildfire in northeastern Greece has forced the evacuation of...
4
Dubai International Airport sees 41.6 million passengers in first half...
5
Russia's Putin stays away over arrest warrant as leaders of emerging...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top