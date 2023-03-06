Danish defense ministry bans TikTok on employee work phones

It said employees “are required to uninstall TikTok on service phones and other official devices as soon as possible if they have previously installed it.”

It wasn’t immediately known how many members of the defense ministry have TikTok installed, nor whether the ban also applied to the armed forces.

Last month, Denmark's Parliament urged lawmakers and employees at the 179-member assembly against having TikTok on work phones as a cybersecurity measure, citing "a risk of espionage."

Last week, the U.S. said government agencies have 30 days to delete TikTok from federal devices and systems. More than half of U.S. states, Congress, and the European Union’s executive branch have already prohibited it from devices used for official business amid worries that TikTok could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information.

TikTok’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.